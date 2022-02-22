Stila

Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

$23.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Item 1221084 What it is: An easy-application, waterproof liquid liner that stays on all day and night. What it does: This easy-glide, quick-dry precision liner stays in place until you say when—no smudges, feathering, or running. The thin, marker-like tip is easy to use, even for the beauty beginner, and delivers any look—from a thin line to a bold, dramatic stroke. It goes on smoothly without skipping, smudging, or pulling, and lasts all day.