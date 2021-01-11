Stila

Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

$22.00

Finally a waterproof liquid liner that glides on with ease won't smudge or run, and stays in place until you say when! The thin marker-like tip is easy to use even for the least experienced, and delivers a defined thin line to a dramatic bold line with precision. Goes on smoothly without skipping, smudging, or pulling, and lasts all day! - Ingredients: Water/Aqua, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Butylene Glycol, Beheneth-30, Sodium Polyaspartate,Phenoxyethanol, Alcohol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Disodium EDTA, Acrylates/Octylacrylamide Copolymer, Sodium Hydroxide, Xanthan Gum, May Contain (+/_) Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), Black 2 (CI 77266). Brand Story Artistry meets innovation, with a modern chic that translates from the runway to real life. For over 20 years, Stila has been inspiring fashion and creating products that perform as promised, lasting from morning to moonlight.