Stila

Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

$40.00

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Featuring a soft, flexible nib, for precise application, this waterproof liquid eyeliner enables you to create a number of eye-defining looks. The smooth formula glides on with ease and dries quickly to prevent feathering or smudging. From novices to pros, this eye pen is easily-applied and long-wearing to achieve anything from subtle definition to a dramatic winged eye.