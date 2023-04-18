United States
Stila
Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
$40.00
At Mecca
The MECCA view: Featuring a soft, flexible nib, for precise application, this waterproof liquid eyeliner enables you to create a number of eye-defining looks. The smooth formula glides on with ease and dries quickly to prevent feathering or smudging. From novices to pros, this eye pen is easily-applied and long-wearing to achieve anything from subtle definition to a dramatic winged eye.