Stila

Stay All Day Sheer Liquid Lipstick

$22.00

Product Description Stila’s iconic Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick goes sheer! It’s your bare necessity, NEW Stay All Day Sheer Liquid Lipstick has the same all day staying power as the original, but now with softer, sheerer coverage. Lips are tinted with a light wash of color for a natural, softer appearance. Exclusively at Ultra Spring 2018. Brand Story At the heart of Stila, we believe that the right makeup can turn even the simplest look into a statement as authentic as your signature.