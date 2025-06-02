Stila

Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick Matte

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

“Eating vegan doesn’t mean missing out on the flavour, texture and diversity of food that meat eaters love. Armed with this book, you’ll discover how to create the perfect plant-based meats – sure to sate the most dedicated carnivore. From soybeans to seitan, konjaku to mushrooms, there is little that can’t be achieved using plant-based ingredients, and the Vegan Butcher – aka Zacchary Bird – is here to show you how. Learn how to create meaty textures through the power of freezing tofu, transform a bag of flour into chewy seitan that will trick even the most diehard chicken fans, or play mad scientist with methylcellulose to make the perfect plant-based burgers. With step-by-step visual guides and more than 130 killer recipes, The Vegan Butcher will completely change the way you think about vegan food. Join the revolution!” Read more