Stila

Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick

$22.00 $15.40

Product Description A full coverage creamy lipstick matte, delivers intense moisture with bold, long-lasting color and stays in place for up to 6 hours of continuous wear. The texture is weightless on the lips and delivers superb comfort and its color-rich formula will not bleed or transfer. Enriched with vitamin e and avocado oil, this matte liquid lipstick hydrates and softens the lips so they look and feel beautiful. Eight new shades join two existing shades with new and improved plush doe foot applicator. Stila's Stay All Day matte lips include shades ranging from nude lipstick to red lipstick. brand story Artistry meets innovation, with a modern chic that translates from the runway to real life. For over 20 years, Stila has been inspiring fashion and creating products that perform as promised, lasting from morning to moonlight.