Stila
Stay All Day® Liquid Lipstick
$22.00$15.40
At Stila
Stila's iconic, must-have Stay All Day® Liquid Lipstick red shade will last through a thousand sweet kisses! The creamy-matte, full-coverage lip color delivers bold, long-lasting color and stays in place for up to 12 hours of continuous wear. Enriched with Vitamin E and avocado oil, Stay All Day® Liquid Lipstick softens the lips so they look and feel beautiful! Size: 0.10 fl.oz./3 mL