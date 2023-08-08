Stila

Stay All Day® Dual-ended Matte Liquid Eye Liner

$51.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Thanks to its long-lasting power, intense pigmentation, and extreme matte finish, Stila’s dual-ended liquid eye liner enables you to create a variety of eye-opening effects from thin, precise lines to thick, dramatic looks. Conveniently packaged in a dual-ended pen, this versatile liquid eye liner features two tip applicators: - One side of the pen holds Stila's award-winning ORIGINAL liquid eye liner. The liner's precision marker-like tip delivers any look—from a thin line to a bold, dramatic stroke. - The other side features MICRO TIP, a delicate, ultra-precise micro-tip liner offers superior control and accuracy and enables you to create a variety of eye-opening effects. Packed with charcoal powder, the liner delivers the blackest of black lines doubled with a superior matte finish. Its precision marker-like applicators deliver smooth and controlled application every time, while also providing constant colour dispersion. This waterproof, easy-glide, quick-dry precision liner stays put from day to night - no smudges, feathering or running.