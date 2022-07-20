New Balance x Staud

Staud Xc-72

$149.99

New Balance and STAUD take the experimental concept car design of the XC-72 onto the Pacific Coast Highway, as part of a new collaborative capsule inspired by ‘80s and ‘90s surf fashions. The XC-72’s heritage running informed material mix is adorned with a modern, oceanside palette. A nylon upper and pigskin suede overlays feature soft, baby blue tones, while the oversize ‘N’ logo is outfitted in a deep water evoking navy. The surf inspired design is rounded out with leather heel tabs and eyerow, in rich, sun and sand inspired shades of red and yellow.