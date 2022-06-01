United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Staud
Staud Beaded Tommy Shoulder Bag
$455.00
At Farfetch
New Season STAUD beaded Tommy shoulder bag Staud showcases a playful design with this shoulder bag. Crafted from beaded embellishment, a pattern of orange adds an unexpected and lively touch. Highlights cream/orange/green leather bead embellishment foldover top single shoulder strap main compartment Composition outer: Fabric 100%, Leather 100% Brand style ID: 2229204 Wearing The model is 1.76 m wearing size OS