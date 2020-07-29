United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
In Common
Static Silk Smoothing Enhancer
$30.00$22.50
At In Common
STEP 2: TREAT Static Silk is an in-shower smoothing enhancer that is designed for frizzy, unruly hair. Tame and defrizz locks from the stresses of life. Defend against frizz with our in-shower calming treatment to magically turn hair into silk. Static Silk helps smooth strands, calm frizz, cool the scalp, add incredible shine and tame stressed tresses - resulting in the silkiest hair imaginable.