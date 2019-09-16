Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Ganni
Statement Collar Poplin Shirt
$145.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A ruffled Puritan collar enhances the New World aesthetic of this tailored poplin button-front shirt with a soft fullness that's nipped in at the waist.
Need a few alternatives?
J.Crew
Classic-fit Boy Shirt In Cotton Poplin
$69.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
J.Crew
Cotton Poplin Boyfriend Shirt
$69.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
H&M
Fitted Shirt
$17.99
from
H&M
BUY
& Other Stories
Leather Button Up Shirt
£239.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Ganni
Ganni
Jupe Portefeuille En Cuir Patchwork
£346.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Ganni
Ridgewood Blazer
$295.00
$147.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
Ganni
Classic Denim Wide Pants
$235.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Heavy Satin Coat Dress
$450.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Tops
promoted
H&M
Long-sleeved Blouse
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
Maje
Linen Embroidered Blouse
£209.00
£104.50
from
Maje
BUY
ASOS
Notch Front Cropped Tank
$13.00
from
ASOS
BUY
J.Crew
Drapey Mockneck Top In Dutch Floral
$89.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted