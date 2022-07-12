Ray-Ban

State Street Square Sunglasses

$174.00 $121.80

Buy Now Review It

acetate Imported Plastic frame Crystal lens Non-Polarized UV Protection Coating coating Lens width: 49 millimeters The RB2186 State Street features an elegant, squared shape, crafted from acetate and available in a selection of colours that creates a contemporary style. Ray-Ban products sold by authorized sellers, like Amazon.com, are eligible for all manufacturer warranties and guarantees. Visit the Ray-Ban shop by clicking on the brand link above to shop the entire Ray-Ban assortment.