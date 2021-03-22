Ray-Ban

State Street

£185.00 £148.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ray-Ban

PRODUCT DETAILS The Wayfarer family continues with the Statestreet. Its elegant, squared shape, crafted from acetate and available in a selection of colours, creates a contemporary style. Dare to wear them in a range of colours, including solid and bilayer options, combined with classic, gradient or polar lenses. The on-trend acetate temple tips and Ray-Ban logo complete the picture.