Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Jeffrey Campbell
Stasia Sandal
$144.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Sparkling crystals on the strap and heel make this metallic sandal a glam standout.
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS DESIGN
Milo Chunky Mary Jane Flat Shoes
£35.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Chinese Laundry
Bella Platform Sandal
$79.95
$63.96
from
Chinese Laundry
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Cow Print Premium Leather Sandals
£50.00
from
ASOS
BUY
By Far
Thalia Slides
$418.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Jeffrey Campbell
Jeffrey Campbell
Scholar Platform Loafer
$190.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Buzzzz Sandals
£102.91
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Tonto
$150.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Panorama
$130.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
More from Sandals
ASOS DESIGN
Milo Chunky Mary Jane Flat Shoes
£35.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Chinese Laundry
Bella Platform Sandal
$79.95
$63.96
from
Chinese Laundry
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Cow Print Premium Leather Sandals
£50.00
from
ASOS
BUY
By Far
Thalia Slides
$418.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted