Stasher

Stasher Silicone Reusable Snack Bag

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath and Beyond

An alternative to disposable bags, the Stasher Silicone Reusable Snack Bag is a smart option for food storage. Its air-tight design is microwave- and dishwasher-safe, while its write-on surface helps label contents and track storage dates.