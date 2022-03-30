HustleSewShop

These are stretchy, comfortable scrunchies with a zipper so they double as a secret pocket. Great for running, festivals, or any time you don't have pockets. The pocket easily fits cash, lip balm, a house key, headphones, tampons (the small kind), or anything of a similar size. You can wear it on your wrist to use it as a scrunchie even when something is in the pocket. Please let me know if you prefer a zipper that is the same color as the fabric or a zipper that complements the fabric. If you do not let me know I will default to a complementary color (examples in the pictures). Buy 3 or more stashies or scrunchies and use promo code ALLTHESTASHIES to save 10% on the stashies and scrunchies you order. Elastic measures 6.5 inches. Washing Instructions: Wash by hand Disclaimers: Colors may differ slightly due to screen resolution and color settings.