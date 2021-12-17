KANKAN London

Starter Set º1

£24.00

At KANKAN London

This starter set is perfect for the smaller family units, the soap by the sink, or first-timers just getting started. Botanical rich soaps, 100% fragranced with essential oils, ensuring that they not only smell amazing but also offer powerful natural benefits. Vegan Cruelty free Sulphate free Paraben free Silicon free Palm oil free No artificial colours & fragrances Small batch made by artisan makers in the UK. Our ingredients are sourced carefully with integrity and in close accordance with the soil association standards.