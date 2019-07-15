Friction Free Shaving

Friction Free Shaving Starter PackShave one leg and don’t shave the other, shave sometimes, never shave at all. All that matters to usis that you feel good about you, and FFS is here to make every routine a lot less irritating. Inside our Starter Pack, you will find the world’s first metal handle razor designed especially for women. No compromises. No cheap plastic. Just a beautiful, rose gold razor with a flexible diamond* coated, 6-blade head, destined to shave every one of your lines, shapes and curves. We’ve even created a special precision Bikini Blade™ to help you achieve the most intricate of designs. Friction Free Shaving Starter Pack contains: 6-Blade Cartridge. Rose Gold Metal Handle. Shower Holder. About Friction Free ShavingFriction Free Shaving is an award-winning female grooming company that offers high-quality shaving and grooming products at an exceptional value. Our razor was voted Product of the Year 2019 and winner of the Women’s Razor Category in a survey of 10,399 people by Kantar TNS. Against animal testing. Vegan products and packaging. Suitable for sensitive skin. Retail packaging 100% plastic free. *Amorphous Diamond coated blades