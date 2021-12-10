koh

At Koh

Buy this bundle to save 45% off the total price you would pay if you ordered these products individually. Koh is on a mission to help you clean your whole home in less time with less effort with one simple, eco-friendly system. How the system works Keeping your whole home clean with Koh is easy. Just follow these simple steps: 1. Decant Universal Cleaner into a 360 Atomiser. 2. Spray onto the surface that needs cleaning. For tougher cleans, leave for 2 - 3 minutes for it to work its magic. 3. Grab your Microfibre Cloth or Diamond Sponge to wipe away dirt and grime. Universal Cleaner can be used on most surfaces around your home, including: Kitchen benches and table tops Greasy ovens and stovetops Bathroom tiles and shower screens Mirrors and windows Most floor types including wooden floorboards, laminates and tiles. We recommend a small spot test on inconspicuous areas before you get Koh'ing. Did you know Universal Cleaner is eco-friendly? Universal Cleaner's simple two ingredient formula has no harsh chemicals, fumes or fragrances. It's also: Eco-certified by Good Environmental Choice Australia Allergy friendly and approved by the National Asthma Council Australia’s Sensitive Choice™ program. Vegan and certified by Cruelty Free International