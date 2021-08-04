ModCloth

Start With The Basics Mock Neck Top

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

Product details Item No.100000365176 Give your basics a boost with this white top from our ModCloth label. Designed with the wearability of your favorite tee, this versatile piece is made from stretchy cotton with a sleeveless silhouette and retro-inspired mock neckline. Add a midi skirt and glitzy pumps for a night on the town, or pair it with skinny jeans and sandals for weekend brunch. 95% Cotton, 5% Spandex. Machine wash. Fabric provides stretch. Semi-sheer. Imported