Happy Books Hub

Start With Gratitude: Daily Gratitude Journal | Positivity Diary For A Happier You In Just 5 Minutes A Day

$7.13

Buy Now Review It

All you need to learn to be grateful and happy.Can you transform your life in 5 minutes a day or less? .Is happiness that easily achievable? .Life can be stressful and filled with problems and anxiety. But it is also filled with beauty, and joy, and fulfillment. If you focus on the latter you will start noticing the stressful events less and begin enjoying and treasuring every day more. Start With Gratitude journal will help you achieve just that. It will help you start your day happy, filled with gratefulness and appreciation for the positive things (big or small) in your life. It will re-center you and provide balance and positivity to your life. What you will love about this journal: The excellent quotes at the top of each spread.The way it is structured – clearly and simply to make it really easy to use.The clearly divided morning and evening sections – writing in the morning the things you are thankful for, and in the evening small things for that specific day to celebrate. This makes gratitude and positive thinking more tangible and real.The variety and inspiration – every evening section is different, prompting you to notice and appreciate different things every day so you will not get tired of the same pages over and over again.The beautiful design.The thought provoking entries.Its size (7.5 x 9.25 in) – small enough to carry around and big enough to provide enough space for everything you want to jot down.The date entry possibility so you will have flexibility to miss a day and not feel guilty about it.It really takes just 5 minutes a day or less. .Practicing gratitude is one of the simplest and most effective things you can do to transform your life. Research shows that people who regularly take time to notice things they are grateful for enjoy better sleep, better relationships, greater resolve towards achieving goals, show more compassion and kindness, and are overall happier. Start With Gratitude journal will help you cultivate that attitude of gratefulness, making it your habit to focus on the blessings you have in your life and increase your overall well-being and life satisfaction. Get your copy now, even gift one to a friend (it can be a lovely Thanksgiving Day gift) and start your journey to happiness together.