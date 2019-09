Charlotte Tilbury

Starry Eyes To Hypnotise Eyeshadow Palette

£60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Charlotte Tilbury

Darlings, light up your eyes with my NEW! Limited Edition Instant Eye Palette in Starry Eyes to Hypnotise!! Four instantly mesmerising eye glow looks and 12 hypnotic NEW shades made with real diamond powder, so you can GLOW from day to night!