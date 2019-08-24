Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Kopari Beauty

Starry Eye Balm

$28.00
At Ulta Beauty
Kopari's Starry Eye Balm is a hydrating coconut eye balm that delivers a dose of caffeine to de-puff, illuminate and plump tired eyes.
Featured in 1 story
The New Products Coming To Ulta This Month
by Thatiana Diaz