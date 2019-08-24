New York Times bestselling author and television star Lisa Rinna delivers a &ldquo-dishy&rdquo- (Huffington Post) and deliciously revealing novel, a titillating Hollywood drama packed with sexy secrets and juicy scandal.In this town, you&rsquo-re either it or you&rsquo-re out. Glamorous parties, paparazzi, red carpets—-Tally Jones has worked hard to join Hollywood&rsquo-s A-list since she moved to Los Angeles. She finally gets her break on the hit nighttime soap opera Dana Point with a coveted role that allows the former small-town girl to trade her crisp waiter uniform for a breathtaking ball gown and an Emmy nomination. With her real-life leading mean, film producer Mac Carlton, by her side, Tally is living the Hollywood dream—-until veteran diva Susie Sheppard schemes to oust the starlet from the limelight. Susie sharpens her claws to snap Mac and sets out to ruin Tally&rsquo-s life completely. But Tally won&rsquo-t go down without a fight. She&rsquo-s determined to bring down her on- and off-screen nemesis and claim the sparkling happy ending she deserves.