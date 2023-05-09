Womanizer

Starlet 2 Rechargeable Clitoral Suction Stimulator

Don't stand for average orgasms – prepare for thrilling sensation with Womanizer's upgraded Starlet. Offering 4 tremble-inducing intensity levels for your clitoral delight, the new Starlet is now waterproof, with two control buttons for precise pleasure. Light, compact and ergonomically shaped, Starlet uses Womanizer's patented Pleasure Air Technology to stimulate your clitoris without physical contact. Move through the intensity levels with the simple two-button interface to find the setting that satisfies you. The new Starlet is fully waterproof and charges with a magnetic USB cable, making it an ideal travel companion whether you're visiting the shower or Singapore. Coat the silicone rim with water-based lubricant to enhance pleasure during use. Womanizer now offer a 5-year warranty on all products.