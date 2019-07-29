Search
Stargazer Copper Twine Lights 50’ Plug-in

Designed exclusively for terrain, this spool of warm white LED lights illuminates the home indoors and out. - A terrain exclusive - Bendable copper wire - Indoor or outdoor use - 200 warm white LEDs, spaced 3” apart - Water resistant transformer - Unit Control Functions: 6H On/18H Off - Remote Control Functions: Dimming, 2H/4H/6H/8H Timer, On/Off - To avoid short circuiting, do not wrap copper strands tightly around metal objects - Plug-in, UL approved - 10’ lead - Imported 50’ lighted length Shipping + Returns
