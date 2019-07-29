Designed exclusively for terrain, this spool of warm white LED lights illuminates the home indoors and out.
- A terrain exclusive
- Bendable copper wire
- Indoor or outdoor use
- 200 warm white LEDs, spaced 3” apart
- Water resistant transformer
- Unit Control Functions: 6H On/18H Off
- Remote Control Functions: Dimming, 2H/4H/6H/8H Timer, On/Off
- To avoid short circuiting, do not wrap copper strands tightly around metal objects
- Plug-in, UL approved
- 10’ lead
- Imported
50’ lighted length
