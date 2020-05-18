Seoul Import

Starfish Coral Hair Clip

$26.85

Buy Now Review It

At Found Bath

New hair clips from designer Julie Svendal, Seoul Import focuses on beautifully made accessories including the Starfish clip design in a coral-red and cream tortoiseshell mixed with hand-sourced stones in silver, pink and holographic silver. Material: Eco-friendly, natural cellulose acetate. Tortoiseshell is a natural fibre and by its very nature each piece is unique Size: 5.5 cm