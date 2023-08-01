Vans X Barbie

Stardom Ground Work Overalls

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Vans

Overview A global icon with over 250 careers and counting, Barbie™ breaks down boundaries, inspiring us all to live that dream life. Since 1959, her unwavering ambition and optimism keep her evergreen in our hearts, while her drive for representation and diversity leads us into a brighter future. This season, Vans is teaming up with the iconic 90s Barbie for a heritage-inspired collection that celebrates self-expression and style. Featuring playful nods to Barbie with sun-kissed pinks, retro prints, and subtle Off The Wall twists, the Vans X Barbie Stardom Ground Work Overalls channel Barbie’s bold aesthetic with fashion-forward details. Discover a truly unique look with this limited-edition overall as Barbie’s pink hues merge with a punk aesthetic, reminding us that with a little creativity, anything is possible. Vans X Barbie collection 100% Cotton denim fabric Workwear-inspired overall Allover pink acid wash Relaxed fit Carpenter-style pockets Metal star studs at front pocket Contrast white stitching Custom silicone “B” keychain with pink ball chain Semi-opaque PVC label at back right pocket Inseam: 28 inches Leg opening: 16.5 inches Model wearing size 26 or Small