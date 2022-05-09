United States
Vera Bradley
Star Wars Zip-around Cooler
$90.00
At Vera Bradley
New friends, exciting places and otherworldly adventures are everywhere in our collaboration with STAR WARS™! Keep drinks and snacks cool with a 16L cooler, crafted in eco-friendly ReActive (each bag is made from recycled plastic bottles!). ReActive is lightweight, durable, water-repellent and made from recycled PET water bottles Exterior features one slip pocket Zip closure Capacity 16 L.