Chia

Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Pet, Terra Cotta

$20.99 $19.99

Buy Now Review It

EVERYTHING YOU NEED IN ONE: Includes a unique pottery planter, convenient plastic drip tray and chia seed packets for 3 plantings. Full growth 1-2 weeks: in just a few short weeks your Chia Pet will achieve maximum growth and enjoy a luscious green coat. Each Chia Pet Contains a simple 6 step Care instruction on how to grow your creation. Multiple uses: Chia planters can be washed and replanted indefinitely. The fun never stops with Chi-Chi-chi-chia pets! Great gift for any occasion: Chia pets are the perfect and affordable gift for any budget. Both kids and adults will love to watch Chia planters sprout and develop into a hilarious creation. The Chia collection: the variety is endless! Chia pets come in all different shapes and Sizes including your favorite presidents, actors, emoji's, and even movie characters. Watch your collection keep growing! Star Wars Yoda is now a Chia Pet! Chia Pet is a fun & amusing gift for any age & any occasion. Easy to do. . . Fun to grow! You'll see a full coat in about 1-2 weeks, & you can reuse your Chia indefinitely. Simply replant with Chia seeds.