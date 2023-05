Stoney Clover Lane

Star Wars™ Grogu™ Plush Fanny Pack

$158.00

Buy Now Review It

At Stoney Clover Lane

Description The perfect piece to wear on your next adventure, our Grogu™-inspired Classic Fanny Pack looks great worn crossbody or around the waist! Dimensions 6" H x 11" L x 3" D Waistband: 22”-38” Materials Plush velvet, Zip at top, Gold hardware, Lined