littleBits

Now with coding! Kids learn how to control electronics with code in 6+ New Block-Based coding missions. Award-winning: winner of 50+ toy awards and gift guides, including creative toy of the year, Good Housekeeping & ttpm. Missions & challenges: now with 22+ missions in the app so kids can teach their Droid new skills. Customizable: missions help kids get creative, inventing new Droids & giving them personality. Requires Smart device: either iPhone (iOS 10.0 or later) or Android (KitKat 4.4 or later with Bluetooth 4.0 or later and an accelerometer) is required to build and control your Droid. Amazon devices not compatible at this time. Complete Droid kit: includes all electronic blocks, Droid parts, 9V battery, and free app. No grown-ups necessary: kids can easily assemble with step-by-step, in-app instructions. Inspires invention: all electronic blocks can be rearranged so the droid can perform new tasks. Free Droid inventor app: with step-by-step instructions and video tutorials guides kids through creating, customizing, and coding Droids Comes with 20 authentic Droid sounds from the Star Wars films