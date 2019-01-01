Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Topshop
Star Velvet Flared Trousers
$68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Topshop
Featured in 1 story
The Best Velvet Pieces Of The Season
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Koshka
Lace Trim Jumper
$49.00
from
Koshka
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Cropped Trousers
$29.99
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Exclusive Peg Pant In Sunflower Print
$57.16
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
High Waist Velvet Trousers
$115.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Topshop
DETAILS
Topshop
Albania
£6.50
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Sequin Lucky Fringe Cape
$170.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Gold Lace Cami
£29.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Smart Trousers
£30.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Pants
DETAILS
Jesse Kamm
Canvas Overalls
$425.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Carhartt WIP
Bib Overall
$215.00
from
Carhartt WIP
BUY
DETAILS
Amomento
Cotton Pants
$89.00
from
Lisa Says Gah
BUY
DETAILS
Amomento
Cupra Pants
$135.00
from
Lisa Says Gah
BUY
More from Trends
Fashion
I Tried A 7-Item Capsule Wardrobe & It Wasn't Nearly As Limi...
The past few years have given rise to a strange combination of minimalism and maximalism. Bombarded with information about our spending habits (the
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Fashion
15 One Shoulder Tops That Are Sexy Without Trying Too Hard
First comes legs, then comes cleavage, then comes...shoulders? It may seem like a strange body part to consider sexy, but shoulders are the coolest and
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Sculptural Heels Are The Work-Of-Art Shoe Trend You Need For Spring
Nine times out of ten, if you start seeing a certain accessory over and over, it's probably a Jacquemus original. Just look at what happened with his
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted