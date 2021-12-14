Trungles

Star Spinner Tarot (inclusive, Diverse, Lgbtq Deck)

Let the stars light your way . . . Enter a world where fairies play, mermaids yearn, and threads of the familiar and fantastic are spun together to guide you on your own personal journey. Featuring beloved indie comic artist Trungles' enchanting illustrative style, the Star Spinner Tarot reinterprets classic tarot imagery for a more inclusive and diverse reflection of the modern world, with illustrations drawn from a wide range of stories, myths, and fairy tales. • Contents: 81 full-color cards and a 160-page guidebook • A great gift for tarot collectors and enthusiasts, or anyone seeking guidance and personal growth • Perfect for anyone seeking a modern, diverse, inclusive, or LGBTQ+ way to explore the tarot • Traditional tarot decks are 78 cards; this set contains 81 cards, including multiple Lovers cards to reflect a range of romantic expression Trungles (Trung Le Nguyen) is a Vietnamese American comic book artist and illustrator. His work explores diaspora stories, LGBTQ+ themes, and the role of fairy tales in the popular imagination. He has contributed work for Oni Press, Boom! Studios, Limerence Press, and Image Comics, as well as the blog The Nerds of Color and the podcast Asian America. Read more