Star Spinner Tarot

Enter a world where fairies play, mermaids yearn and threads of the familiar and fantastic are spun together to guide you on your own personal journey. Featuring beloved indie comic artist Trungles' enchanting illustrative style, the Star Spinner Tarot reinterprets classic tarot imagery for a more inclusive and diverse reflection of the modern world, with illustrations drawn from a wide range of stories, myths and fairy tales. Comes with 81 full-color cards and a 160-page guidebook that are modern, diverse, inclusive and LGBTQIA+ friendly.