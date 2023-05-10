Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
H&M x Mugler
Star-shaped Earrings
$64.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Mugler H&M. Bold earrings in shiny metal with the designer's signature star shape. Depth approx. 1/2 in. Width 1 3/4 in. Height 2 1/4 in.
Need a few alternatives?
H&M x Mugler
Star-shaped Earrings
BUY
$64.99
H&M
H&M x Mugler
Boomerang Earrings
BUY
$74.99
H&M
By Anthropologie
The Petra Drop Earrings
BUY
$38.00
Anthropologie
Lucy Williams x Missoma
Chunky Entwine Hoop Earrings
BUY
£115.00
Missoma
More from H&M x Mugler
H&M x Mugler
Wool Mini Dress
BUY
$299.00
H&M
H&M x Mugler
Coffin-shaped Press-on Nails
BUY
$17.99
H&M
H&M x Mugler
Rhinestone-embellished Mesh Tights
BUY
$129.00
H&M
H&M x Mugler
Rhinestone-embellished Mesh Top
BUY
$129.00
H&M
More from Earrings
H&M x Mugler
Star-shaped Earrings
BUY
$64.99
H&M
H&M x Mugler
Boomerang Earrings
BUY
$74.99
H&M
By Anthropologie
The Petra Drop Earrings
BUY
$38.00
Anthropologie
Lucy Williams x Missoma
Chunky Entwine Hoop Earrings
BUY
£115.00
Missoma
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted