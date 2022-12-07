House Doctor

The paper star by House Doctor is perfect to create a cosy atmosphere at Christmas time and has a stylish, modern look with nine points. It is made of thick 200/220 GSM paper. Hang in a row over a table or a kitchen island or by itself in a window. Choose between different colours and sizes. About the paper star from House Doctor - Stylish, modern look. - Perfect for Christmas. - Made of paper. - The paper star comes in different sizes. - The paper star comes in different colours. - The product is only for decoration; should not be paired with electricity. Care advice for the paper star - Clean with a dry cloth.