Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Make Up For Ever

Star Lit Eye Palette Light-catcher Shadows

$90451.00
At Make Up For Ever
Discover all the light-catching powers of STAR LIT PALETTE: 18 celestial shades in 3 finishes including luminous matte, glimmering metal & sparkling chrome.
Featured in 1 story
11 Products Singaporean Girls Can't Live Without
by Mi-Anne Chan