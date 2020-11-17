Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
promoted
Golden Goose
Ballstar Glitter Leather Sneakers
C$745.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Hudson's Bay
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Golden Goose
Ballstar Glitter Leather Sneakers
C$745.00
from
Hudson's Bay
BUY
Cole Haan
Grand Crosscourt Street Sneaker
$130.00
$62.97
from
Cole Haan
BUY
Nike
Air Max Up
$130.00
$104.00
from
Nike
BUY
Nike
Air Zoom Pegasus 37
$120.00
$96.00
from
Nike
BUY
More from Golden Goose
Golden Goose
White Pure Star Sneakers
$490.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Golden Goose
Sneakers Running Sole
$530.00
$319.97
from
Bandier
BUY
Golden Goose
High-rise Pleated Check Wool Midi Skirt
$1025.00
$307.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Golden Goose
Glitter-brushed Superstar Sneakers
£340.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Sneakers
promoted
Golden Goose
Ballstar Glitter Leather Sneakers
C$745.00
from
Hudson's Bay
BUY
Cole Haan
Grand Crosscourt Street Sneaker
$130.00
$62.97
from
Cole Haan
BUY
Nike
Air Max Up
$130.00
$104.00
from
Nike
BUY
Nike
Air Zoom Pegasus 37
$120.00
$96.00
from
Nike
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted