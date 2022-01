Farm Rio

Star Fruit V Neck Maxi Dress

$285.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farm Rio

The definition of dress in happiness is now updated :) The Star Fruit Maxi Dress is here to brighten up your season (nobody’s judging if you wear it on repeat!). It features the comfiest fit, a sun-filled print that makes people smile when looking at it, fresh sleeves, and the perfect neckline to show off cool accessories. From work meetings to afternoons at the park to date nights, you’re ready to color up them all <3