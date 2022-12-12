SaharasEssentials

Star Earrings

$44.00

Earrings - Star Earrings - Brass Earrings These 18K gold plated Star earrings are the perfect way to add some fun and sparkle to your look. The stars are a beautiful golden color and will shimmer in the light. They're also very lightweight so you can wear them all day without feeling weighed down. So why not add a touch of star power to your outfit? These earrings are sure to impress! DETAILS • Material: Brass • Finish: 18K Gold Plated • Dimensions: Drop length 3 inches, Star 1 1/2 inches width • Featuring Star Earrings that are very lightweight and perfect for everyday wear. HOW TO ORDER Make your selection in the drop-down menu and add to your cart. PACKAGING DETAILS All items are nicely packaged ready to gift in branded jewelry packaging. TURN AROUND TIME This design is ready to ship in 3-5 business days. OUR SHOP https://www.etsy.com/shop/SaharasEssentials INSTAGRAM IG: @Saharasessentials Thank you so much for visiting and hope you enjoy shopping with us ♡ • All images are copyrighted by Saharas Essentials. All rights reserved •