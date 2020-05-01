Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
osp home furnishings
Star Deluxe Banker’s Chair With Vinyl Seat
$239.99
$215.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Kohls
Refined and relaxed. Add extra comfort to your office space with this deluxe banker's chair.
Need a few alternatives?
Andover Mills
Daniel Corner Desk
$195.05
$112.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Langley Street
Belz Armchair
$349.00
$234.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Bungalow Rose
Mika 20" Round Abstract Pouf Ottoman
$139.00
$59.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
bee9designshop
Fold Away Lap Desk
$101.92
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Furniture
Andover Mills
Daniel Corner Desk
$195.05
$112.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Langley Street
Belz Armchair
$349.00
$234.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Bungalow Rose
Mika 20" Round Abstract Pouf Ottoman
$139.00
$59.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
bee9designshop
Fold Away Lap Desk
$101.92
from
Etsy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted