Staples Emerge Vortex Bonded Leather Gaming Chair

$199.99 $149.99

Black and white gaming chair Bonded leather back and seat with color contrast stitching Overall dimensions: 45.9 – 49.7"H x 28.4"W x 30.1"D Flip-up adjustable arm with dimensions 28.3"-32.1"H x 21.7"W Seat dimensions: 22"W x 18.6"D x 17.9-21.6"H Easy to follow assembly instructions to save your time Back dimensions: 29.9"H x 21.4"W Built-in headrest provides added comfort Chair has lumbar support, seat height adjustment, tilt tension, tilt lock for customized support Meets or exceeds ANSI/BIFMA standards Supports up to 275 lbs. Floor to seat dimensions 17.8"-21.6" 7-year manufacturer limited warranty ⚠ WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate (DEHP), which is known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information, go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov/furniture