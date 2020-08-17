Staples

Looking down at your laptop isn’t good for your neck, and the easiest way to put your laptop in a proper ergonomic position is to raise it off of your desk. The Staples Adjustable Steel Laptop Stand gives laptop users complete freedom to adjust their laptop to the perfect viewing angle. With 27.5 degrees of variable adjustment, the curved design offers a multitude of positions from which to choose. Constructed from steel and covered with a durable powder-coat finish, the Staples Adjustable Steel Laptop Stand’s molded non-skid feet are flexible and fully support the stand’s adjustment arms for excellent stability. Use Your Laptop as a Second Monitor. The Staples Adjustable Steel Laptop Stand can help you set your laptop screen at same height as your external monitor. Simply place your laptop on the sturdy, ventilated metal stand and adjust the angle until your laptop screen is eye level with your external monitor. Multiple Uses: Laptop Stand or Monitor Stand. This innovative multi-use stand also features a 'flat' position which allows it to be used as a monitor stand. Simply adjust the stand until the surface is flat and level, parallel to desktop.