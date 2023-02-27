Theory

Staple Blazer In Admiral Crepe

$495.00

Buy Now Review It

At Theory

Our Staple blazer is a slim-fitting silhouette that’s lightly constructed and features a single-button front closure and notch lapels. Offered in our signature Japanese Admiral Crepe for a smooth finish, it’s detailed with an angled chest pocket, cutaway front, and waist flap pockets. We are committed to positively impacting the people who wear our clothes, our industry, and our planet, beginning with our fabrics. Our signature Admiral Crepe is woven with triacetate, a fabric made from acetic acid and wood pulp sourced from sustainably managed forests. Style #: J0709113 Fit True to size, choose your normal size Slim fit, long sleeves Hip length Model is 5’11” and wearing a US size 2 Composition 70% triacetate 30% polyester Care Do not wash, bleach, or tumble dry. Cool iron if needed. Dry clean with any solvent except trichloroethylene. Imported.