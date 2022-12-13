Marshall

Stanmore Ii Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, Black

$379.99 $249.99

Buy Now Review It

Larger than life sound it's perfect for any room big or small Built with advanced components It produces clean and precise Audio even at the highest levels Wirelessly connect with Bluetooth 5 0 Bluetooth 5 0 aptX technology provides lossless wireless sound at a range of up to 30 feet while maintaining connectivity Customize your sound Use the Marshall Bluetooth app or the analogue controls on your speaker's top panel to perfect your sound according to the room you're in Wired connectivity there are more ways to connect than just Bluetooth 5 0 Plug into the RCA or 3 5mm input for an analogue listening experience Multi-host functionality This speaker features multi-host functionality so you can easily connect and switch between two Bluetooth devices Iconic design Frequency Range 50–20 000 Hz included_components Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker User Manual 80 0 output_wattage Marshall Stanmore II is the most versatile speaker in the Marshall line-up and is perfect for any room, big or small. It delivers on the promise of high-performance sound that is synonymous with the Marshall name. Stanmore II produces clean and precise Audio, even at the highest levels, due to advanced components such as two 15 watt class D amplifiers powering its tweeters and a 50 watt class D amplifier to drive its mighty subwoofer. With Bluetooth 5. 0 and Qualcomm aptX technology you can play your music in glorious, stereo sound with no wires required. Controls and Connectivity: Top Panel Controls Source button,Volume control knob,Bass control knob,Treble control knob,Play/Pause button,Power lever