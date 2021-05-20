Stanley

Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle

$44.99 $29.72

Buy Now Review It

KEEP IT HOT OR COLD: Our Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle is made with superior insulation that keeps liquids (soup, coffee, tea) hot or cold drinks cool for up to 24 hours. It’s also made with BPA-free materials, keeping its contents safe to consume TOUGH AND DURABLE: The rust-proof 18/8 stainless steel construction on this insulated thermos means it can work just as hard as you do without impacting its performance. This is an ideal bottle to throw into your truck, work bag or travel with it MULTI-PURPOSE LID: The Stanley thermos is designed with a leak-resistant lid, so you can put it in your backpack without worrying about any spills. The wide mouth of the thermos helps with easy pouring into the lid that doubles as an eight-ounce cup FILL IT FOR THE DAY: Our vacuum bottle comes in multiple sizes – 1.1qt, 1.5qt, and 2qt so you can fill it up with water once and be set for however long you need it. The collapsible handle makes it easy to transport with you LIFETIME WARRANTY: ‘Built for life’ is a motto we’ve stood by since 1913 with our promise to provide rugged, capable gear for food and drink, built to last a lifetime. It’s a promise we still keep. Our products come with a lifetime warranty Vacuum insulation keeps drinks hot or cold 32 hours or iced 160 hours 18/8 stainless steel won’t rust; naturally BPA-free