Bellroy

Standing Pouch Plus

$59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bellroy

Friendly, minimalist design fits in at home and the office Large enough to stow a small tablet or e-reader, plus daily items Base shape keeps the pouch standing upright when full Internal mesh slip pockets flex to fit all shapes and sizes Expandable storage grows as you fill it Packs flat when empty, taking up less room in a travel bag Wide mouth opening lets you easily see what’s inside Soft grab loop allows for one-finger carry Backed by our 3 year warranty