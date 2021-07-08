Rolanstar

Standing Desk Dual Motor With Usb Charging Ports

【Ergonomic Design】 Height adjustable desk is designed to make working more comfortable whether you’re standing up or sitting down. Designed with a monitor riser brings your monitor to new heights to keep your sitting posture correct. 【Powerful Smooth Dual Motor Lift System】The controller features 2 memory presets to save your preferred height. The powerful dual motors make the desktop rise to the specified height smoothly and quickly. Adjustment Speed: 27mm/s Weight Capacity: 176lb Height Adjustment Range:29.5in-48in Noise Level:<50db 【Extra Storage Space】The raised shelf provides extra storage and display area which help you organize your desk and maximize the space. Pull-out design keyboard tray keeps the desktop tidy and increases hidden storage options. 【Stable & Reliable】The One-Piece table top is supported by a strong stainless steel frame not only looks great, but also features superior durability and stability. The tabletop raw materials meet the EPA TSCA Title VI and Carb Certification, offering you a safe and healthy working environment. 【100% Customer Satisfaction】Your Satisfaction is Our Goal. If you encounter any problems before or after your purchase, you can contact us and our professional customer service team will reply as soon as possible within 24 hours.